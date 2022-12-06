Sinequa updates search cloud platform

Sinequa announced the 11.9 release of its Search Cloud Platform. The new update improves on Sinequa’s Neural Search by expanding integration options with new pre-built connectors, and enhancing its tools for delivering intelligent search applications. New features and enhancements include:

Better relevance: Enhanced document splitting and automatic content management for higher-quality passages and augmented answer extraction capabilities

Better experience: UI/UX enhancements, including built-in components for Top Passages and Answers

More languages: Initially available in English, Neural Search now supports French, German, and Spanish as well

PTC Windchill connector for PLM content integration has been upgraded to support v12, including all object types and all security protocols.

Office 365 OneNote. The addition of OneNote means Sinequa now has off-the-shelf connectors for the full suite of Office 365 applications.

Audit Log: A built-in connector replaces the previous one with more capabilities like event filtering.

Azure Blob Storage for full indexing of Azure content and simplified role management.

Sinequa Themes. A modernized UI with modular themes that can be easily added, removed, and customized.

Search Starter App Builder now includes additional components, options, and a more intuitive UI for instantly delivering a best-in-class search experience.

https://www.sinequa.com