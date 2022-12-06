Sinequa announced the 11.9 release of its Search Cloud Platform. The new update improves on Sinequa’s Neural Search by expanding integration options with new pre-built connectors, and enhancing its tools for delivering intelligent search applications. New features and enhancements include:
- Better relevance: Enhanced document splitting and automatic content management for higher-quality passages and augmented answer extraction capabilities
- Better experience: UI/UX enhancements, including built-in components for Top Passages and Answers
- More languages: Initially available in English, Neural Search now supports French, German, and Spanish as well
- PTC Windchill connector for PLM content integration has been upgraded to support v12, including all object types and all security protocols.
- Office 365 OneNote. The addition of OneNote means Sinequa now has off-the-shelf connectors for the full suite of Office 365 applications.
- Audit Log: A built-in connector replaces the previous one with more capabilities like event filtering.
- Azure Blob Storage for full indexing of Azure content and simplified role management.
- Sinequa Themes. A modernized UI with modular themes that can be easily added, removed, and customized.
- Search Starter App Builder now includes additional components, options, and a more intuitive UI for instantly delivering a best-in-class search experience.