Tridion now available for small-to-medium sized businesses

RWS, a provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property services, announced the launch of Tridion Sites Editions for fast growing companies looking to expand into international markets.

Many of the world’s largest brands rely on Tridion Sites, a web content management system (WCMS), to create, manage and deliver multilingual digital experiences to global customers, employees and partners across any channel. Now small-to-medium sized companies can also benefit from access to RWS’s WCMS platform. The new solution – developed and implemented by Tridion’s partner EXLRT – is available in three variations.

Tridion Sites Essential Edition offers all the key web WCMS features that a business needs to start engaging with international, multilingual audiences. Available in the cloud at an attractive price point, businesses can integrate with existing digital asset management platforms, customer relationship management systems and third-party applications.

Tridion Sites Team Edition enables integration to RWS’s translation management and machine translation technology, streamlining and simplifying localization processes without the cumbersome exchange of translation files and manually copy and paste.

Tridion Sites Enterprise Edition provides all the capabilities that a large enterprise need, including options for deploying semantic AI across all content, which enables companies to automatically tag and organize information.

https://www.rws.com/blog/tridion-editions-smb/