Botminds Document AI now available in Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Botminds AI announced the availability of Botminds Document AI platform in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications, and services for use on Azure. Botminds’ customers can now take advantage of the Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

Botminds is an integrated platform for Document Understanding/Intelligent Document Processing (IDP). Botminds provides AI-powered solutions that read and understand documents, a search engine to query any document, enriched document analytics, and end-to-end document-based process automation. Custom AI models, help organizations transform data into intelligent actionable insights in a matter of weeks.

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

https://www.botminds.ai