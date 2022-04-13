Yext updates platform

Yext announced the availability of its Spring ’22 Release for early access. “Nebula,” includes the latest update to the algorithm powering Yext’s AI search platform, as well as several features meant to further streamline building and managing exceptional customer and employee search experiences. Updated features include:

Nebula Algorithm: Following last year’s “Phoenix,” the latest Yext algorithm update, Nebula, adds more advanced functionality and a broader reach to search experiences. Businesses now have access to improved ranking of search verticals based on their semantic relevance to the query, Functions in Query Rules that can integrate real-time data from external sources to power new use cases, and additional support for multi-language experiences.

Connectors: Allows businesses to pull in data from authorized sources like Google Drive and Jira, and capture more information on their website with a PDF Crawler.

Search Merchandiser: Businesses can now use a new drag-and-drop interface specially designed to customize individual search results. This feature can influence the ranking and position of products, locations, services.

Posting Modernization: To reach audiences through posts on social media, websites, or listings on Google, Yext’s updated posting UI and API turn communicating important news into a more seamless process.

https://hitchhikers.yext.com/releases/spring22/