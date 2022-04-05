CYTRIO adds GDPR support to data privacy rights management solution

CYTRIO, a data privacy compliance company, added support for the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) to its all-in-one, cloud-native data privacy rights management automation solution. GDPR impacts any company, regardless of location, that collects, uses, shares, or stores personal information from European Union citizens. In November, the company released its solution to help companies of all sizes comply with the growing list of data privacy regulations in the U.S., including CCPA, CPRA, VCDPA, CPA. GDPR provides EU citizens certain rights over their personal information that a company collects or uses, including Right to Access and Right to Erasure (Delete).

CYTRIO offers out-of-the-box workflows and automated data discovery to help companies reduce the time and cost to respond to a data subject access request (DSAR). The secure consumer facing portal provides a 2-click process for the consumer to submit a DSAR. CYTRIO also provides Article 30 Record of Processing Activity (ROPA) reports to meet audit requirements.

CYTRIO helps automate GDPR and CCPA DSAR compliance management with an all-inclusive and simple usage based pricing. Companies pay based on DSARs processed by CYTRIO. First six (6) DSARs are free. Any company can sign up with no upfront cost and connect all in scope and supported data sources.

