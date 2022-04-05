Airbyte Cloud now available in U.S.

Airbyte, creators of an open-source data integration platform, made available in the U.S. its cloud service for data movement and unifying data integration pipelines. Airbyte Cloud’s pricing model is based on compute time, which can be less expensive than the industry-norm volume-based pricing which is cost prohibitive when replicating high volumes of data.

Airbyte’s open-source data integrations focused on solving two problems: First, companies have to build and maintain data connectors on their own because most less popular “long tail” data connectors are not supported by closed-source ELT technologies. Second, data teams often have to do custom work around pre-built connectors to make them work within their unique data infrastructure. In addition to providing hosting and management, Airbyte Cloud enables companies to have multiple workspaces and provides access management for their teams.

The company also announced cooperation with open-source maintainers within its user community. Airbyte will provide compensation for helping deliver new features and bug fixes for the continuously-growing list of data connectors. Contributors can earn money for work on data connectors for finding software bugs, and for bug fixes.

https://airbyte.com