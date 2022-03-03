Yext launches program to bring AI search to startups

To be eligible for the program, startup companies must be under five years old with less than $5 million of funding. Once accepted, they will receive credits valuing $35,000 to build Yext-powered AI search experiences, whether that is consolidating their information into a knowledge graph, integrating search into their own web experiences, or building SEO-friendly landing pages.

Regardless of the experience they choose to build, startups in the program will have access to all of the technology they need to get started, including unlimited data storage, Yext’s application programming interface (API), software development kit (SDK), learning management system (LMS), and more. Additionally, members will become part of Yext’s startup community, which offers networking opportunities with founders, events in the form of workshops and webinars, and dedicated product specialists for support. To introduce more startups to the new program, Yext is working in tandem with more than 20 program partners, including Zendesk, Hubspot, Sequoia, Primary VC, and Betaworks.

Eligible startups can use the code Yext<3sStartups, valid until March 31, 2022, on the application page to get started with scaling their digital presence and engagement with Yext.

https://hitchhikers.yext.com/programs/startups/