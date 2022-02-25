Searchspring launches ecommerce accelerator

Searchspring, a provider of site search, merchandising and personalization, is supporting entrepreneurship through the rollout of two initiatives: discounted access to ecommerce technology for certified minority- and women-owned business enterprises (MWBEs) and accepting applications for a new Searchspring Ecommerce Accelerator program.

Designed to support the growth of pre-revenue and early-stage ecommerce companies, the Searchspring Ecommerce Accelerator helps brands with the technical capabilities required to become competitive. The program focuses on driving improved online-shopping experiences, greater conversion, increased satisfaction, and customer lifetime value. Searchspring supports the ecommerce sites of hundreds of established retailers – in being accepted into the Searchspring Ecommerce Accelerator, participating brands will enjoy the same search, category merchandising and personalization platform, at a fraction of the cost. The program includes:

Discounted access to the search, merchandising and personalization platform for 12 months

White-glove implementation with a dedicated onboarding specialist and account manager

Quarterly Accelerator meet-ups focused on trending ecommerce topics

Access to exclusive content and best practices via the Searchspring Academy.

Visit the Searchspring website to learn about the Ecommerce Accelerator program. MWBEs interested in gaining discounted access to Searchspring technology should contact the Searchspring sales team to begin the conversation.

