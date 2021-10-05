Sitecore launches Sitecore Manager Experience Cloud

Sitecore announced Sitecore Experience Manager Cloud, a cloud-native CMS offering design flexibility, integration-friendliness, and authoring experience for business users to create and deliver personalized digital experiences. With this new addition to the Sitecore Digital Experience Platform (DXP), Sitecore offers their first SaaS offering that reimagines how content, experience orchestration, commerce and analytics support modern enterprises. The company also announces a range of new product updates that integrate recent acquisitions, and the launch of a subscription-based learning resource.

Sitecore’s new SaaS DXP is available for customers in most regions globally, is built on a composable architecture, so end users can buy best-of-breed products or an integrated platform that scales to support high volume content, visitor, and data processing needs. The composable approach enables brands to capitalize on Sitecore’s partner ecosystem, developer network, and expertise in helping enterprise businesses manage and enhance the customer experience. Customers can now configure and connect products through APIs as needed and have the ability to flex their creativity to create differentiation in the market faster. With microservices-based, cloud-native technology, the option to scale up or down, and quickly change content across different channels is possible.

