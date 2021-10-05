Sinequa announces Starter Apps

Sinequa, a provider of Intelligent Enterprise Search, announced new accelerators for custom Insight Apps. These accelerators, referred to as Starter Apps, power tailored search experiences that bring all relevant enterprise content together in the flow of work for all employees. This reduces the amount of time and effort it takes to build and scale Insight Apps for complex and high-value use cases. These Insight Apps target the digital hybrid workplace for knowledge-intensive industries and applications such as life sciences, financial services, manufacturing, and intelligence and information discovery. Starter Apps are pre-configured and open source applications that bring together the reusable and extensible components of Sinequa’s Insight App Framework to deploy Insight Apps faster. Starter Apps available:

The Search Starter App is an out-of-the-box UI that includes all the pieces of a standard enterprise search application without the need for any custom code.

is an out-of-the-box UI that includes all the pieces of a standard enterprise search application without the need for any custom code. The Sinequa Analytics Starter App structures unstructured content and extracts information for display on an interactive dashboard. This tool helps employees spot trends and relationships across vast quantities of data quickly and efficiently, providing insights to inform business strategy.

structures unstructured content and extracts information for display on an interactive dashboard. This tool helps employees spot trends and relationships across vast quantities of data quickly and efficiently, providing insights to inform business strategy. The Usage Dashboard Starter App makes it easy to analyze and track the usage of Sinequa applications.

https://sinequa.github.io/sba-angular