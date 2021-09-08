Acquia to acquire Widen

Acquia announced that it has agreed to acquire Widen, a cloud-native maker of digital asset management (DAM) and product information management (PIM) software. Widen unites digital assets such as rich media, product information and marketing copy in a single workflow and provides an intuitive interface to democratize access for marketers to all of a brand’s resources. By providing a foundation for collaboration, coordination and control of the full digital content lifecycle, Widen will enable marketers and website builders to create richer and more distinctive customer experiences using Acquia Open Digital Experience Platform (DXP).

Widen solutions simplify how marketers create, review, manage, distribute and analyze content across the content lifecycle. Its design and architecture make it able to support complex marketing workflows and enterprise DXP requirements. These encompass use cases that go beyond managing creative assets to include storing unstructured data such as legal documents, insurance claims and contact lists. The marketing-friendly Widen PIM solution brings product data from creators to customers, centralizing it for syndication across websites, catalogs and ecommerce channels. Widen will be available as part of Acquia Open DXP or as a standalone offering.

https://www.acquia.com ■ https://www.widen.com