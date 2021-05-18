Google Workspace announces smart canvas

Google Workspace announced smart canvas, a new collaboration experience that builds on its vision for the future of work. Smart canvas makes it easier for people to stay connected, focus their time and attention, and transform their ideas into impact. With smart canvas, Google Workspace is enhancing Docs, Sheets, and Slides to make them more flexible, interactive, and intelligent. New interactive building blocks connect people, content, and events into one seamless experience, while flexible formats remove unnecessary constraints.

Smart chips in Docs allow users to type @ to see a list of recommended files, people and meetings to include in their work.

Checklists help users quickly capture tasks in Docs.

Table templates in Docs enable users to create topic-voting tables to gather team feedback and project-tracker tables.

Pageless format in Docs allows users to remove the boundaries of a page to create a surface that expands to whatever device or screen they're using.

New views in Sheets help users better manage and interact with data. A timeline view will make tracking tasks easier and faster.

Additional assisted writing features in Docs will surface warnings about offensive language, and add stylistic suggestions.

More assisted analysis functionality in Sheets on the web makes suggestions that help build and troubleshoot formulas.

https://cloud.google.com/press-releases/2021/0518/google-workspace-smart-canvas