Docebo launches multi-product learning suite

AI-powered learning platform, Docebo Inc. announced the launch of a multi-product learning technology suite. Previously, Docebo has focused on solving the problem of how organizations deliver training with its learning management system (LMS). With the launch of Docebo Learning Suite, Docebo will go beyond content delivery and address challenges across the entire learning lifecycle, from content creation and management to measuring learning impact and key business drivers. The launch of Docebo Learning Suite coincides with the launch of Docebo Shape, a content creation product built on AI. Developed internally, Docebo Shape enables businesses to bring more internal experts into their elearning content strategy by leveraging AI to create engaging learning content in minutes. Including Docebo Shape, the core products that come together to transform the company’s offering into a cohesive learning suite include:

Docebo Learn LMS, a Learning Management System that has been used by more than 2,000 customers;

Docebo Shape, a content creation product that uses AI to create elearning content in minutes;

Docebo Content, a library of thousands of off-the-shelf, mobile-ready learning courses, and;

Docebo Learning Impact, a data-driven tool that allows users to measure the effectiveness of their learning programs on their people and improve ROI.

https://www.docebo.com