Lucid launches Lucidspark iOS app

Lucid, provider of visual collaboration software, announced its virtual whiteboard, Lucidspark, is now available as an iOS app for tablet devices. Lucidspark is a place for distributed teams to brainstorm and collaborate together in real time. The launch of the Lucidspark tablet app will provide users with greater flexibility and accessibility across devices, helping teams to seamlessly align and more quickly move into action. With the Lucidspark app, users can access all the features of the browser experience, including:

Track individual contributions with assigned Collaborator Colors

Facilitate large and small group sessions with an infinite canvas and Breakout Boards

Automatically synthesize generated ideas into action plans with Gather and Sort

Share feedback through comments, mentions, and in-product chat

Brainstorm ideas in real time or asynchronously in a shared visual workspace

Leverage integrations with Jira, Microsoft Teams, and Slack to align teams across existing workflows

Download the Lucidspark app on the App Store.

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lucidspark/id1553934753