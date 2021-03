Crownpeak acquires e-Spirit

Digital experience platform provider Crownpeak announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with German IT service provider adesso SE to acquire adesso subsidiary e-Spirit. Headquartered in Germany, e-Spirit enables businesses to rapidly deliver personalized, content-rich experiences across online channels. The acquisition doubles Crownpeak’s customer base, and brings together Crownpeak’s SaaS-based web content management system (CMS) and other offerings, which wrap digital quality, governance, and privacy into experience delivery, with e-Spirit’s content-driven commerce experiences and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered personalization.

The combination of Crownpeak and e-Spirit will create an agile digital experience platform for brands, regardless of location or vertical, to orchestrate digital experiences. Crownpeak’s built-in tools address content management, experience optimization and governance, personalization, web accessibility and privacy UX. Digital marketers across all industry sectors rely on the FirstSpirit platform, which includes a hybrid headless CMS, AI-driven personalization and omnichannel marketing capabilities, for individualized and synchronized content delivery across all channels.

https://www.crownpeak.com ▪︎ https://www.e-spirit.com/us/homepage/