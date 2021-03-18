Hyland releases Alfresco Content Services 7.0

Hyland, a content services provider, released Alfresco Content Services 7.0, a modern, cloud-native content services platform, optimized for content model flexibility and performance. Enhancements include:

Extensibility – Hyland enhanced the developer experience with the new Alfresco Events SDK to speed the development process

Security & Governance – Organizations can reduce business risk and strengthen compliance with auto detection and tagging of Personal Identifiable Information (PII) in documents

Open Source – Hyland’s commitment for open standards and APIs allows organisations to integrate and customize solutions. Deployment scripts are available as open source to the Alfresco developer community

Create cloud applications through business workflow – Organizations can create business solutions designed in a low-code modeler environment which maps to content models, integrates with other cloud services and applications, and is deployed seamlessly to end users on web and mobile platforms

Early access to Elasticsearch – for customers who want to evaluate Elasticsearch for Alfresco Content Services as an alternative search engine to Solr

Support for enterprise-class records management and information lifecycle management – delivering a single source of the truth for all unstructured content in Alfresco or external repositories through Alfresco Federation Services

ACS 7.0 is available on Alfresco Cloud (PaaS) or for enterprises via self-hosted cloud or on premise deployment.

https://www.alfresco.com/whats-new ▪︎ https://www.hyland.com/en