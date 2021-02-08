Nuance acquires Saykara

Nuance Communications, Inc. announced the acquisition of Saykara, Inc., a like-minded startup focused on developing a mobile AI assistant to automate clinical documentation for physicians. The acquisition underscores Nuance’s ongoing expansion of market and technical leadership in conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence (ACI) solutions that reduce clinician burnout, enhance patient experiences, and improve overall health system financial integrity. Saykara was founded in Seattle in 2015 by Harjinder Sandhu, PhD, a serial entrepreneur who previously served as an executive in Nuance’s R&D division. Sandhu and Saykara’s team of engineers, machine learning experts, and experienced technology executives will join Nuance’s research and development team.

