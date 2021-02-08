Adobe adds new headless CMS capabilities to experience manager

Adobe announced new headless content management system (CMS) capabilities in Adobe Experience Manager to help developers seamlessly deliver content, and new updates to the Commerce Integration Framework (CIF) allow developers to create shoppable app-like experiences that combine content and commerce.

To allow developers to fuel content into multiple touchpoints, Adobe is introducing GraphQL APIs for headless content delivery. GraphQL, an application-agnostic query language to retrieve content, lets developers get exactly the content they need, nothing extra, so that content matches the needs of their app. Additionally, queries can also return all nested content in a single call. Because fewer requests are being made in both directions and less bandwidth is being used. By leveraging the GraphQL API, a mobile app developer can query for marketing content from Adobe Experience Manager. Personalized content is then sent to the app which renders its UI. From there, a marketer can use Experience Manager’s authoring UI to flexibly add and edit marketing content across multiple devices and touchpoints.

Adobe Experience Manager can now integrate and extend commerce services from Magento and other commerce solutions through Adobe’s Commerce Integration Framework (CIF). CIF is built on APIs that can be extended, enabling a storefront authoring experience in Adobe Experience Manager.

