Medium acquires social ebook platform Glose

Medium announced the acquisition of Glose, a social digital book platform based in Paris, France. Founded in 2014, Glose reaches more than one million readers in 200 countries. With a range of fiction and nonfiction, Glose carries ebooks and audiobooks from all major publishers, including Penguin Random House, HarperCollins, Macmillan, Hachette, and Simon & Schuster.

Medium supports a wide range of publishing, from short blog posts to in-depth investigative journalism, and everything in between. With the integration of Glose, Medium will have more than 1.5 million books available within its ecosystem. Readers will be able to find more of what they are looking for by an author or on a subject, and writers can have their different content forms all in one place, elevating their voice and perspective. Built as a reading hub, Glose allows readers to access ebooks and audiobooks on any device: laptop, tablet or smartphone, online and offline. On Glose, readers can create booklists, engage in reading groups, share highlights and annotations of the books they read, follow their daily and weekly reading activity, and set personal reading goals.

https://blog.medium.com/medium-acquires-social-ebook-platform-glose-cf2e94485d8, https://ev.medium.com/lets-rethink-the-book-experience-3087baa3cc91

