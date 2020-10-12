Twilio to acquire Segment

Twilio announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire CDP platform vendor Segment for approximately $3.2 billion in Twilio Class A common stock, on a fully diluted and cash free, debt free basis. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020. The businesses that deliver the best customer experiences are the ones that know their customers well and use customer data to provide more relevant interactions. However, wrangling these customer insights is extremely difficult as the information is typically spread across disparate systems and functions throughout an organization. By combining the companies experience in the cloud communication and customer data platform (CDP) spaces, Twilio can now help alleviate this pain for businesses by delivering a single, unified view that helps companies better understand their customers in order to engage more effectively.

