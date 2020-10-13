BMC acquires ComAround

BMC announced the acquisition of ComAround, a global software company that helps transform the customer experience with, self-service, and AI and NLP-based advanced knowledge management technology. Together, BMC and ComAround will build on their respective self-service, ITSM, and AI market expertise to provide NLP-based full-context-search knowledge management capabilities. Financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed.

ComAround Knowledge is cloud-based AI knowledge management software specifically designed to optimize self service and support flows, and create excellent agent and customer experiences through a variety of channels. Delivering the right information at the right time, the ComAround Knowledge solution feeds chatbots and virtual support assistants and organizes enterprise knowledge into a reliable resource for customers, employees, and support agents. Combined with the BMC Helix Chatbot and BMC Helix ITSM solutions, BMC can increase service desk efficiencies and transform the human experience, providing companies with the agility, customer-centricity, and actionable-insights necessary to become an Autonomous Digital Enterprise.

With real-time translation, ComAround Knowledge features full-text search, which interprets a user’s input and language analyzers to capture full context, delivering personalized results. Verified on Knowledge-Centered Service (KCS) v6, a standard for knowledge management methodology, the ComAround Knowledge solution supports translation of more than 100 languages and is currently used by hundreds of organizations worldwide.

https://www.bmc.com/helix