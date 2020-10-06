Google Cloud announces Google Workspace

Google Cloud announced Google Workspace, a new brand identity that reflects a deeply integrated product experience, plus new editions to purchase tailored to customers’ needs. Google Workspace brings together messaging, meetings, docs, and tasks—all built with Google security. In July, Google announced a better home for work, the first step in its vision for a single unified experience to create, communicate, and collaborate. Today, this new home for work is generally available to all Google Workspace business customers and, in the coming months, will also roll out to consumers. The Google Workspace user experience brings together core tools for communication and collaboration—like chat, email, voice and video calling, and content management. New features include:

Linked previews : Available today, linked previews in Docs, Sheets, and Slides allow users to preview the content of a link without leaving the original document.

: Available today, linked previews in Docs, Sheets, and Slides allow users to preview the content of a link without leaving the original document. Smart chips in Docs, Sheets, and Slides: Beginning to roll out today, when you @mention someone in a document, a popup will display details providing context and even suggest actions like sharing the document. By connecting users to relevant content and people right in Docs, Sheets and Slides, Google Workspace helps users get more done from where they already are.

Beginning to roll out today, when you @mention someone in a document, a popup will display details providing context and even suggest actions like sharing the document. By connecting users to relevant content and people right in Docs, Sheets and Slides, Google Workspace helps users get more done from where they already are. Doc creation in rooms: In the coming weeks, Google Workspace will enable users to dynamically create and collaborate on a document (Docs, Sheets, Slides) within a room in Chat, without ever having to switch tabs or tools.

In the coming weeks, Google Workspace will enable users to dynamically create and collaborate on a document (Docs, Sheets, Slides) within a room in Chat, without ever having to switch tabs or tools. Meet picture-in-picture across Docs, Sheets and Slides: Back in July, Google announced it’s bringing Meet picture-in-picture to Gmail and Chat, so users can see and hear the people they’re working with while collaborating. In the coming months, Google will roll out Meet picture-in-picture to Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

The new Google Workspace brand reflects Google’s product vision for a flexible, helpful, and simple experience with integration and collaboration at its core. In the coming weeks, users will see new four-color icons for Gmail, Drive, Calendar, Meet, and our collaborative content creation tools like Docs, Sheets, and Slides, that resemble the same family.

We are also bringing Google Workspace to our education and nonprofit customers in the coming months. Education customers can continue to access our tools via G Suite for Education, which includes Classroom, Assignments, Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Meet. G Suite for Nonprofits will continue to be available to eligible organizations through the Google for Nonprofits program.

https://workspace.google.com/pricing.html