Automated Machine Learning (AutoML) vendor dotData announced that dotData Stream now supports integration with Amazon SageMaker, a Machine Language Operations Platform (MLOps). Amazon SageMaker is a managed service that provides developers and data scientists with the ability to deploy machine learning (ML) models quickly. Now, with simple point-and-click operations, dotData users can launch dotData Stream on Amazon SageMaker and leverage the platform’s capability to monitor, manage, orchestrate, govern and maintain AI/ML models developed using dotData Platform. This integration provides dotData/AWS users with a full-cycle data science automation experience, from automated AI/ML development using dotData Enterprise through instant AI/ML deployment using dotData Stream to AI/ML lifecycle management with AWS SageMaker. The combination of dotData and Amazon SageMaker helps make AutoML accessible to more enterprises. In July, dotData announced dotData Stream, a portable containerized AI/ML engine that enables real-time predictive capabilities. dotData users can develop AI/ML models using dotData Enterprise or dotData Py and then deploy AI/ML models just with a single docker command using dotData Stream. dotData Stream is designed to be easily deployable on an out of the box MLOps platform or container orchestration frameworks.
dotData announces integration of dotData Stream and Amazon SageMaker
