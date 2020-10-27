dotData announces integration of dotData Stream and Amazon SageMaker

Automated Machine Learning (AutoML) vendor dotData announced that dotData Stream now supports integration with Amazon SageMaker, a Machine Language Operations Platform (MLOps). Amazon SageMaker is a managed service that provides developers and data scientists with the ability to deploy machine learning (ML) models quickly. Now, with simple point-and-click operations, dotData users can launch dotData Stream on Amazon SageMaker and leverage the platform’s capability to monitor, manage, orchestrate, govern and maintain AI/ML models developed using dotData Platform. This integration provides dotData/AWS users with a full-cycle data science automation experience, from automated AI/ML development using dotData Enterprise through instant AI/ML deployment using dotData Stream to AI/ML lifecycle management with AWS SageMaker. The combination of dotData and Amazon SageMaker helps make AutoML accessible to more enterprises. In July, dotData announced dotData Stream, a portable containerized AI/ML engine that enables real-time predictive capabilities. dotData users can develop AI/ML models using dotData Enterprise or dotData Py and then deploy AI/ML models just with a single docker command using dotData Stream. dotData Stream is designed to be easily deployable on an out of the box MLOps platform or container orchestration frameworks.

https://dotdata.com