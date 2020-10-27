SYSTRAN and TAUS offer Corona crisis translation models

SYSTRAN announced a partnership with TAUS, the language data network, to provide global access to secure and accurate translations specific to the coronavirus pandemic through the new Corona Crisis Translation Models. SYSTRAN created these models in 12 language combinations, across six languages, based on quality parallel data provided by TAUS. Together, SYSTRAN and TAUS are working to ensure that people and communities in need have access to accurate coronavirus-related information in their local language. The models are publicly available at no cost for text box translation on the SYSTRAN Translate website. The TAUS-owned models are available for commercial use via the SYSTRAN Marketplace, a catalog of specialized models for specific domains such as medical, healthcare, legal, finance, education, science, technology and more.

https://www.systransoft.com, https://www.taus.net