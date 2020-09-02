Synacor unveils Zimbra Cloud collaboration suite

Synacor, Inc. unveiled its Zimbra Cloud collaboration suite for small and medium businesses and prosumers, via Zimbra Gold Partner XMission, at ZimbraCloud.com. Zimbra Cloud is based on the Zimbra platform. Zimbra Cloud is designed to improve productivity and effectiveness by supporting multiple collaboration modalities from a single, familiar, email-centric workspace. It allows users to toggle between tools like videoconferencing, file sharing, cloud storage, calendaring and chat, right from email. At $2.95 per mailbox per month and a 30-day free trial, the Zimbra Cloud SaaS offering is aimed to meet demand for secure and robust email and collaboration for less than other vendors. Zimbra Cloud features an easy-to-use interface, admin tools, customer support and domain registration from XMission, integrations with apps like Dropbox, Zoom, Slack, Jitsi and Webex, and is instantly available at ZimbraCloud.com. It is available via a web client and supports third-party clients like MS Outlook, MacOS Mail, iOS Mail and Android Mail. Admin tools include domain, user, distribution list and billing management.

