Arria NLG introduces Arria for Excel

Arria NLG introduced Arria for Excel, a Microsoft Office add-in that brings natural language generation (NLG) functionality to users of Microsoft Excel. Arria for Excel gives you the ability to instantly narrate Excel spreadsheets and export directly to Word or PowerPoint, and adds natural-language summaries and report automation within the worksheet, turning volumes of data into narratives. Users can tailor narratives to specific audiences, providing contextual commentary and explanatory analyses like those created by subject matter experts. Arria augments existing Excel workflows with:

Consistency and accuracy. A next-generation report writer that dynamically automates data-driven financial summaries.

Timeliness of reporting. Financial reports can now be published quickly after the end of the reporting period.

Team sharing. Provides insightful information delivery across the enterprise.

https://www.arria.com/excel/