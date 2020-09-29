Northern Light adds content from consultants and researchers to knowledge management platform

Northern Light announced its SinglePoint knowledge management platform now contains a search index of reports published by “thought leaders” from more than 15 business strategy consulting firms, “think tanks” and non-governmental research organizations. Northern Light’s new Thought Leaders content collection features insights across a range of industries and strategy topics from firms such as Accenture, API, Bain, BCG, Capgemini, Cognizant, Deloitte, Ernst & Young, IBM Institute for Business Value, KPMG, MITRE, Pew Research Center, PwC, Tata Consultancy Services, World Economic Forum (WEF), and the World Health Organization (WHO). Initially, the collection contains approximately 20,000 market and technology reports; Northern Light expects to add an additional 1,000 new reports per month to the search index. The reports in the collection contain analysis, commentary, and forecasts of the trends in industries such as life sciences, healthcare, information technology, financial services, and consumer products.

Key topics, such as marketing to Millennials and post-Millennials, are covered in depth. The search index includes links to the reports on the thought leaders’ websites, and all of the reports in the collection are available to users. In addition to the new thought leaders content set, other content collections that can be accessed within SinglePoint include an organization’s own primary research, licensed secondary research, industry news, technology vendor white papers, conference abstracts, and various government and industry databases.

