Colligo announces Content Manager for Microsoft 365

Colligo announced the launch of Colligo Content Manager for Microsoft 365, expanding the email capture and SharePoint collaboration capabilities it delivers to organizations using Microsoft 365 Outlook and SharePoint Online. When organizations combine Email Manager and Content Manager for Microsoft 365, the add-ins enable workers to achieve more productivity from Outlook: filing emails and attachments to SharePoint Online from their inbox including on mobile devices, and browsing and sharing any SharePoint file for collaboration.

Colligo’s Email Manager and Content Manager add-ins work in conjunction with Colligo Cloud Admin Console, the Azure-based administration and configuration platform that enables administrators to add-in users, deploy policies, ensure compliance and report analytics. Once Colligo Microsoft 365 solutions are deployed, users will see the same interface wherever they access Outlook online. The new Colligo Email Manager and Content Manager for Microsoft 365 solutions are available for customers to trial today.

http://info.colligo.com/ms365capturecollaborate