WordPress.com announces all-new P2 for remote team collaboration

WordPress.com publicly launched an all-new version of its remote work collaboration tool P2 — the “secret sauce” behind Automattic‘s 15-year success as a fully distributed company, with over 1,200 employees working from 77 countries. It’s the first time that P2 has been released as a standalone product for small and large teams to collaborate. Automattic has built a refined version, which focuses on communication that is asynchronous, accessible across time zones, and allows teams to organize plans, projects, and big picture ideas, communicating across the entire company.

P2 is a companion to real-time tools like chat and videoconferencing. P2 can be used as internal blogs that move teams and organizations away from siloed email inboxes, and it helps minimize things “getting lost” in real-time chat. Teams working on any type of project together can write and post regular updates. Through comments on posts, teams can come to a consensus and decide together what to do next. They can share photos, videos, GIFs, and charts, or they can take a poll, and share quotes and summaries from the day’s work. P2 can be more broadly used as external team blogs to organize communities and events. P2 teams see updates on the web, via email notifications, and in the WordPress mobile apps. P2 is the glue that gives your team an identity and coherence. This current version of P2 is free for users, who can create as many P2 sites as they need. More premium features are coming soon.

https://wordpress.com/p2/, https://www.automattic.com