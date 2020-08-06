Adobe announced Adobe Acrobat for Box

Adobe and Box have been working together to help people from small businesses to enterprises work with PDFs stored in Box. Joint customers have been using Adobe Acrobat DC and the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to open files and get work done with PDFs in Box, as well as sending documents to be signed directly from Box using Adobe Sign. Today, we’ve delivered a new solution to help make enterprise workers’ lives a bit easier, Adobe Acrobat for Box. The Adobe Acrobat for Box integration helps employees access essential PDF and e-signature workflows directly in Box. Employees can stay in the cloud and no longer need to download the file to their individual desktop. IT can flip the ‘on’ switch from the Box Admin console for employees who use Box have access.

Users will have the following capabilities directly within Box:

View PDFs with an integrated Acrobat web viewer with search and annotation tools.

Create PDFs that preserve fonts, formatting, and layouts.

Modify and organize existing PDFs with the available delete, reorder, and rotate capabilities.

Combine multiple file types including PDF, Microsoft Office, image, text, and Adobe design into one that you can use for archiving or distribution.

Export PDFs into editable Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, or RTF files that preserve fonts, formatting, and layouts.

Send a document for signature and track its progress with Adobe Sign from the Box Recommended Apps experience, a list of curated, contextual applications that customers see whenever they preview a file in Box.

Capture e-signatures in the Box Activity Stream, a central place to view all the activity related to a file both on Box and across all third-party applications

https://theblog.adobe.com/new-adobe-acrobat-for-box-streamlines-productivity-in-the-cloud/