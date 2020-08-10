SDL launches SDL Trados Studio 2021 and SDL Trados Live

SDL announced the launch of SDL Trados Studio 2021, a dynamic translation solution offering flexibility for translators and project managers. The latest version of the Computer Assisted Translation (CAT) tool combines SDL’s desktop software with access to the cloud-based translation and project management capabilities of SDL Trados Live – offering a new way of working to boost productivity and stay connected. SDL Trados Studio 2021 new features include:

SDL Trados Live: Powered by SDL Language Cloud, this new translation productivity cloud from SDL works seamlessly with SDL Trados Studio to bring you an online translation editor, with a web-based project management and revision experience, to strike a balance between working online and offline.

SDL Trados Live mobile app: Available to download for free from the Google Play and the Apple App Store, the SDL Trados Live app provides the ability to create new projects, track your translation progress, check project due dates and more while on the move.

Improved productivity: For users with a focus on desktop ways of working, SDL Trados Studio's Translation Memory (TM) engine has been enhanced to deliver better results, faster, with greater accuracy. Quality Assurance (QA) checks are also improved due to the new intelligent TM technology. SDL Trados Studio 2021 also helps to complete jobs faster with enhanced display filtering.

Personalize the experience: SDL AppStore is now accessible directly from within SDL Trados Studio 2021. Offering 200+ apps.

Subscription-based licensing: You can now buy an annual subscription to SDL Trados Studio 2021 for both the Professional and Freelance editions, instead of paying upfront for the perpetual license.

