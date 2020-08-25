Varnish Software adds Digital Element’s IP Intelligence for localizing content and managing web traffic

Digital Element, a global IP geolocation and audience insights provider, announced that Varnish Software has integrated its NetAcuity Pulse dataset into the company’s caching technology to enable ultra-high-speed delivery of personalized, location-based web content. Digital Element’s IP geolocation data will be incorporated into the Varnish Enterprise solution, caching technology that puts content closer to users while protecting critical infrastructure from the effects of huge demand. Varnish Enterprise brings performance, resilience and flexibility to content delivery operations such as live streaming, video on demand and dynamic web pages.

https://www.digitalelement.com/varnish-software-adds-digital-elements-ip-intelliegence-for-localizing-content-and-intelligently-managing-web-traffic/