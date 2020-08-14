Savan Group delivers cloud-Based AI and machine learning capability

Savan Group announced that it has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to establish a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) platform. Savan Group applies AI solutions to address the data and information challenges of the Federal Government. Much of this data is is unstructured data locked away in documents, videos, audio, images, and paper. Using ML and natural language processing (NLP), Savan Group is analyzing and extracting untapped potential, turning data into information and information into knowledge to help government agencies increase the value of data for mission, service, and public good. Savan Group is now developing ML models with near unlimited scale using distributed cloud storage and GPU compute within a FedRAMP-authorized environment.

