Filecamp AG introduces digital asset management software

Filecamp AG announced that its digital asset management software is now available to businesses of all sizes. The media library software allows for all of the various formats and file types to be organized and metadata assigned. The library can include videos, logos, documents, design files, creative files, stock photos, presentations, and images, as well as other brand assets and is easy to search. The organization makes it convenient for creative collaborations. Filecamp’s lightweight DAM system has an initial price offering of USD29/mo. plus unlimited users in all plans.

https://filecamp.com/