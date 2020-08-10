globaledit launches new digital asset management platform

globaledit introduced the next generation of its Digital Asset Management platform The release includes new capabilities that enable creative teams to collaborate, communicate and execute.

Watermarks: globaledit customers now have an improved watermarking process which permits additions of watermarks to all of their creative assets based on specific customizations such as size, opacity, logos, usernames, and even patterns of the watermarks. Once set up it can be assigned based on collection or folder requirements as well.

Approvals: Our approval gallery setup will allow talent and their agents to “Approve” or “Kill” assets based on their contractual obligations in a user-friendly manner. In addition to that, the studio officials can monitor and manage a report of all the galleries in progress and edit as and when appropriate.

Contact Sheet: In this release, you can expect contact sheets to function as a PDF of your folder/collection/search results. Users like Producers, Marketers, Retail Display Managers will be able to create a PDF without using any external tools that fit the assets into a page format.

Collections: Users can now organize and manage their collections based on which are active, expired or archived. In addition, they can group their collections based on needs and expiration dates. Lastly, users can now invite others to a newly made collection without the need for setting up library access.

Metadata: globaledit has made it easy for users to update and export metadata in and out of the application in bulk. This is particularly useful when data is coming in and out from third parties and want to ensure the latest information is captured in globaledit, including small variations in the CSV and XMP creation. It is an exifTool-friendly format, a standard tool in the photography workflow.

