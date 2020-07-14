Google Cloud announces BigQuery Omni for multi-cloud analytics

Google Cloud has announced BigQuery Omni, a multi-cloud analytics solution that enables customers to bring the capability of BigQuery to data stored in Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Azure (coming soon). Part of Google Cloud‘s Anthos, BigQuery Omni will allow customers to connect directly to their data across Google Cloud, AWS and Azure for analysis without having to move or copy datasets. Through a single user interface, customers will be able to analyze data in the region where it is stored, providing a unified analytics experience. Anthos is a hybrid and multi-cloud application platform that provides a consistent development and operations experience for cloud and on-premises environments. Anthos ensures a secure and connection between Google Cloud and the other public clouds, so customers can securely run analytics with a fully-managed infrastructure. Today, BigQuery Omni is available in Private Alpha for AWS S3, with Azure support coming soon. BigQuery Omni supports Avro, CSV, JSON, ORC, and Parquet. If companies are interested to try out BigQuery Omni, they can the Google Cloud blog for a technical deep dive.

https://cloud.google.com/blog/products/data-analytics/introducing-bigquery-omni