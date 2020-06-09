Grammarly releases custom style guides for businesses

Grammarly released a new feature exclusively for Grammarly Business customers: customizable company style guides. With a company style guide, Grammarly Business can deliver customized, real-time writing suggestions to employees and be confident that customers exploring the company blog, browsing your website, or chatting with your support team, they’ll always feel like they’re interacting with the same company. Training employees to write consistently in the company style requires a large — and ongoing — time investment. On top of that, employees may be writing in dozens of different interfaces and tools. Trying to ensure compliance with a manual review process is rarely scalable or sustainable. Over time, individual deviations from company style add up, creating confusion for customers, eroding trust, and negatively impacting your brand and bottom line.

https://www.grammarly.com/blog/grammarly-business-style-guide/