Box announces new capabilities in Box Relay

Box, Inc. announced improvements to its workflow engine, Box Relay, to automate and accelerate processes around content. The new Relay capabilities include a new library of pre-built templates to make it easier for end users to create workflows without IT support; additionally, Box introduced an integration with File Request and the addition of multi-file support. Box Relay automates everyday processes like digital asset reviews, work order submission approvals, regulatory reporting approvals, and grant reviews. Rolled out in June 2019, Box Relay includes all the benefits of the Box Cloud Content Management platform, including advanced security and compliance, Box Platform APIs, pre-built productivity integrations, and collaboration features.

There are now pre-built templates in Box Relay for common workflows in every department including sales, marketing, HR, legal, finance. A welcome page allows users to create a new workflow or select from a library of Box-published modifiable templates, which comprises 24 common line-of business use cases. Users can modify workflow steps, add pointers to related content, quickly include the right collaborators and task assignees, and kick off the workflow. The integration of File Request into Box Relay streamlines workflows, from content submission to automated downstream processes. File Request, released in May, provides customers with a secure way to get files and metadata from external partners and vendors. With this integration, there is now an automated handoff between File Request and Box Relay workflows. Box also announced the addition of multi-file support for Box Relay workflows, which enables users to package multiple pieces of content together to move in lockstep through a workflow as one entity, including assigning a single task for review and approval. Multi-file support simplifies document handling for business processes that involve multiple files such as product launches, vendor applications, and expense reports.

The new features are included in Box Relay at no additional charge. Multi-file support for Manual Start workflows are expected to be generally available at the end of June. The new library of templates and File Request integration are expected to be generally available at the end of July.

https://www.box.com