DataStax unveils Vector: AIOps for Apache Cassandra

DataStax announced the private beta of Vector, an AIOps service for Apache Cassandra. Vector continually assesses the behavior of a Cassandra cluster to provide developers and operators with automated diagnostics and advice, helping them be consistently successful with Cassandra and DataStax Enterprise (DSE) clusters. Vector provides recommendations with detailed background knowledge and offers multiple ways to fix a problem. With this embedded knowledge base, Vector is able to analyze individual nodes, compare behavior to other nodes in the cluster, and serve up recommendations, such as: Cassandra and operating system configuration, schema design, and Cassandra performance and query techniques. Vector features:

Automated expert advice – Proactively identifies current and potential issues to help developers and operators solve problems quickly. Automated advice provides contextual learning with background knowledge to build skills.

– Proactively identifies current and potential issues to help developers and operators solve problems quickly. Automated advice provides contextual learning with background knowledge to build skills. Continuous updates – Rules and advice are continuously updated, deployed to SaaS and on-premises applications, and automatically applied to clusters.

– Rules and advice are continuously updated, deployed to SaaS and on-premises applications, and automatically applied to clusters. Hands-off management – Advanced visualizations of system usage with insightful charting to understand tables, keyspaces, and nodes. Vector helps developers and operators see and understand how the cluster is performing and its configuration without having to log into Cassandra nodes.

– Advanced visualizations of system usage with insightful charting to understand tables, keyspaces, and nodes. Vector helps developers and operators see and understand how the cluster is performing and its configuration without having to log into Cassandra nodes. Cassandra skills development – Helps strengthen Cassandra skills and knowledge by providing detailed advice and recommendations. Vector helps to reduce unexpected and unplanned items.

https://www.datastax.com/