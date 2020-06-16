Cisco announces enhancements to Webex

Cisco announced Webex enhancements including: security and compliance capabilities, intelligent and insights to deliver consistent user experiences, and an integrations with Box for fie sharing and Epic for telehealth.

The Webex platform at 3X the previous capacity; expanded encryption options include AES 256 Bit encryption with GCM mode, providing increased protection for meeting data and resistance against tampering.

New means to manage an enlarged remote workforce and a return to office with Cisco Webex Control Hub provides insights, helping IT manage all collaboration workloads through a single pane of glass whether workers are at home or in the office. New to Control Hub is a cloud-connected UC feature that simplifies IT workflows for hybrid deployments and expanded Webex Calling analytics.

Cisco has integrated Webex Teams and Box, the cloud content management platform. Webex Teams already has a secure file sharing capability. But now customers can choose to use Box as well as any of the other platforms we integrate with.

The new integration with Epic electronic health record software enables providers to use Webex Teams to conduct a video visit with a patient, review medical history and update clinical documentation. Patients don’t need to download anything — they just login to the secure session over a web browser.

https://cisco.com/