Gilbane’s Digital Experience Conference

Washington DC April 28 – 29, Workshops May 1

Connections are core to digital experience initiatives at every level. At the top, your organization needs connections with customers that are genuine, consistent, on-target, and fast. Delivering this requires that connections with partners, and employees, have similar qualities and smooth supporting processes. And technology systems also need to be connected in ways that enhance the experiences of each of your audiences. Jeff Cram will help you get a handle on how all this connects!

A106. Creating Connected Experiences

Stop acquiring more marketing technology and start better connecting it to your digital customer experiences. This session helps you realize the full potential of your existing martech investment by better aligning it to your customer experience strategy and digital execution. Drawing from decades of experience leading complex, digital experience initiatives, Cram and team share practical frameworks and models to find and fix the cracks in your digital customer experience and better connect your marketing technology to support the customer journey.

Monday, April 29: 4:15 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Jeff Cram

Chief Strategy Officer and Co-founder

Connective DX



