Gilbane’s Digital Experience Conference

Washington DC April 28 – 29, Workshops May 1

It hasn’t always been easy for governance and compliance issues to get the attention they need in organizations. This has been especially true with regard to digital content. In today’s global environment they are not something that can be easily ignored. Also, businesses are realizing that governance is not just about legal protection. There are customer experience, brand, market reach, and operational benefits as well. Join expert Kristina Podnar to learn more…

B106. Delivering digital excellence with global compliance & integrity

Faced with complex multi-site, multi-language, multi-channel digital presences, many organizations struggle to provide exceptional digital customer experiences, especially those on a large, distributed digital team. With the growing number of compliance requirements and international regulations, can you successfully deliver a digital strategy with repeatability and integrity? This talk defines policies and standards that can be leveraged throughout the enterprise for digital success—whether that is a website redesign, technology re-platform or implementation of mobile applications and social software.

Monday, April 29: 4:15 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Kristina Podnar

Digital Policy Consultant, NativeTrust Consulting LLC

