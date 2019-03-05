Gilbane’s Digital Experience Conference

Washington DC April 28 – 29, Workshops May 1

The new “Gutenberg” editor for WordPress is ambitious and controversial. Gutenberg adds layout tools in the form of blocks, which has many advantages, but can also be seem a burden. A classic problem for authoring tools is the inherent tension between layout designers and authors for control and flexibility in content creation. In general, there is no perfect balance, but Gutenberg is something to check out, and at least keep an eye on.

Speaker Andrew Roberts is uniquely qualified to explain the relationship between the WordPress classic editor and Gutenberg. Both depend on code from the TinyMCE text editor, and Tiny has worked with Automattic on Gutenberg. Join him on Monday, April 29: 3:15 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

A105. Is block-based editing the future of web content management systems?

“Gutenberg” is the controversial new block-based editing experience introduced in WordPress 5.0. Find out what this means for the future of editing in the world’s most popular content management system, as well as how this may impact other CMSs.

Andrew Roberts,

CEO, Tiny

Diamond sponsors

Platinum sponsors

Gilbane Conferences have been providing content, computing, and digital experience professionals with trusted content since 2002.