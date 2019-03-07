Gilbane’s Digital Experience Conference

Washington DC April 28 – 29, Workshops May 1

Like most larger organizations the ATF has many types of customers, employees, and partners. Building a modern digital experience that meets their unique requirements, while supporting consistent and continuous collaboration and operational flows is no easy task. Case studies like this provide valuable insight, and we are pleased to have the ATF’s Hadiza Buge join us to share their story.

B103. Breaking down the regs: DX at the ATF

Parsing through federal regulations can be challenging. It can be hard to know where to start and find what you need. That’s certainly true at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF)… Learn how digital is helping the ATF better connect state and local law enforcement as well as firearms dealers, the public, and other constituents with mission-critical information and services… Regulatory updates are shared faster with law enforcement, and best practices around personalization and usability are helping the ATF drive better results for constituents… Learn how the ATF is leveraging open source tech and strategies more typical of marketing organizations — including journey orchestration, audience segmentation, and personalization — to deliver for all of its audiences.

Monday, April 29: 1:15 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.​

Hadiza Buge

Chief, Electronic Media & Communication, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

Peter Durand

VP, Public Sector, Acquia

