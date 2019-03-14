Gilbane’s Digital Experience Conference

Washington DC April 28 – 29, Workshops May 1

Our conference is followed by in-depth, half-day workshops by well-know experts providing detailed guidance on how to get a head start on key strategies, including…

Leveraging best practices & technology leadership in digital transformation to shape & enrich digital experiences locally

Digital customers are disrupting established practices and processes internationally. Product and service leaders must understand, analyze, meet, and exceed local requirements to enter and grow in their target markets. The digital age has set the stage to amplify local reach, relevant resonance, and personal reaction. Whether you are in a globalizing startup or in a multinational organization you have to overcome challenges and seize opportunities to make the most of that borderless stage and deliver effective content and products while demonstrating much agility, velocity, and customer centricity. More than ever, there is no great local experience without global excellence. Digital customers are in the driver’s seat, and know what they look for as well as where, when, and how they want it. Therefore, it is crucial to engage them linguistically, culturally, and functionally before they switch to your competitors in one click or with one word. Join this workshop to unleash the power of the fast track to create and increase digital globalization value. We cover how to do the following:

Consider a robust framework to execute digital globalization plans end to end, maximize customer experiences, and sustain value matching local customer journeys.

Build a road map to develop assets, showcase quick wins, and deliver on your business objectives in a time and cost-effective way across multiple markets.

Drive the transformation of digital content and product supply chains into experience value chains by optimizing creation, development, internationalization, translation, localization, testing, certification, and personal customer experiences globally.

Benefit and profit from technology enablers that help you turn automated intelligence into intelligent automation and augment local customer reality, specifically within AI-driven ecosystems.

Capture and measure content effectiveness globally and locally through tangible performance indicators and datadriven operations.

Develop and elevate digital globalization in your organization as a global profit driver by establishing a collaborative business partnership model across teams, disciplines, and functions.

Innovate with snackable content to boost micro experiences for international customers.

Wednesday, May 1: 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Bruno Herrmann,

Global Leader, Expert Advisor in Digital Experiences, Products and Content, Independent Consultant

Diamond sponsors

Platinum sponsors

Gilbane Conferences have been providing content, computing, and digital experience professionals with trusted content since 2002.