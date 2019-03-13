Gilbane’s Digital Experience Conference
Washington DC April 28 – 29, Workshops May 1
Understanding (and building) your organization’s core narrative
A well-constructed and well-organized corporate narrative is a powerful thing. It explains what you do and why you matter. It can do the following:
- Build market impact.
- Drive a more cohesive marketing program.
- Create a more cohesive business.
It speaks to the market in clear, resonant terms. It supports fluid, coherent corporate communications. It ensures that employees have a shared understanding of what they’re working for, and it plays a key role in business and product decisions and road maps.
Core narratives are a structured approach to organizing core beliefs, truths and facts about your organization. It starts with examining four elements:
- Why – What is your aspirational value—why does it matter?
- How – What is your methodology or approach that lets you deliver that aspirational value.
- Offer – What is it that you sell? What do you do?
- Proof – Why should I believe you?
The workshop begins with a discussion of the meaning of “narrative,” how it is different from “story,” and how to measure its strength. Then the fun begins:
- We walk each participant through his or her own narrative strength assessment.
- We start you on the way toward organizing your narrative.
- We spend time on how narratives help to foster constructive discussion and help to bring different voices in the company together.
- You leave with a clearer way of thinking about narratives and a set of tools designed to help you move forward with yours.
Wednesday, May 1: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Debra Lavoy
CEO, Narrative Builders
