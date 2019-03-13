Gilbane’s Digital Experience Conference

Understanding (and building) your organization’s core narrative

A well-constructed and well-organized corporate narrative is a powerful thing. It explains what you do and why you matter. It can do the following:

Build market impact.

Drive a more cohesive marketing program.

Create a more cohesive business.

It speaks to the market in clear, resonant terms. It supports fluid, coherent corporate communications. It ensures that employees have a shared understanding of what they’re working for, and it plays a key role in business and product decisions and road maps.

Core narratives are a structured approach to organizing core beliefs, truths and facts about your organization. It starts with examining four elements:

Why – What is your aspirational value—why does it matter?

How – What is your methodology or approach that lets you deliver that aspirational value.

Offer – What is it that you sell? What do you do?

Proof – Why should I believe you?

The workshop begins with a discussion of the meaning of “narrative,” how it is different from “story,” and how to measure its strength. Then the fun begins:

We walk each participant through his or her own narrative strength assessment.

We start you on the way toward organizing your narrative.

We spend time on how narratives help to foster constructive discussion and help to bring different voices in the company together.

You leave with a clearer way of thinking about narratives and a set of tools designed to help you move forward with yours.

Wednesday, May 1: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Debra Lavoy

CEO, Narrative Builders

