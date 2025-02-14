Introducing Perplexity Deep Research

From the Perplexity blog…

Today we’re launching Deep Research to save you hours of time by conducting in-depth research and analysis on your behalf. When you ask a Deep Research question, Perplexity performs dozens of searches, reads hundreds of sources, and reasons through the material to autonomously deliver a comprehensive report. It excels at a range of expert-level tasks—from finance and marketing to product research—and attains high benchmarks on Humanity’s Last Exam.

We believe everyone should have access to powerful research tools. That’s why we’re making Deep Research free for all. Pro subscribers get unlimited Deep Research queries, while non-subscribers will have access to a limited number of answers per day. Deep Research is available on Web starting today and will soon be rolling out to iOS, Android, and Mac. (Be sure update your apps to the latest version.)

Deep Research takes question answering to the next level by spending 2-4 minutes doing the work it would take a human expert many hours to perform. Here’s how it works:

Research with reasoning – Equipped with search and coding capabilities, Perplexity’s Deep Research mode iteratively searches, reads documents, and reasons about what to do next, refining its research plan as it learns more about the subject areas. This is similar to how a human might research a new topic, refining one’s understanding throughout the process.

Report writing – Once the source materials have been fully evaluated, the agent then synthesizes all the research into a clear and comprehensive report.

Export & Share – You can then export the final report to a PDF or document, or convert it into a Perplexity Page and share it with colleagues or friends.

