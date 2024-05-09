SoundHound AI and Perplexity partner

SoundHound AI, Inc., a voice artificial intelligence vendor, announced it has partnered with Perplexity, the conversational AI-powered answer engine. Together they will bring Perplexity’s online LLM capabilities to SoundHound Chat AI – a voice assistant that utilizes hundreds of real-time domains, as well as generative AI responses. The SoundHound Chat AI assistant will leverage Perplexity to provide accurate, up-to-date responses to web-based queries that static LLMs cannot currently answer – expanding the type and complexity of the questions the assistant is able to handle.

For example, a user can ask a question like: “How does the price of gas this week compare to last week?” and the response will combine accurate, live information on gas prices with a comprehensive generative AI-style explanation that provides further context. The user can then follow-up with, “Navigate to the nearest gas station,” which uses SoundHound’s technology to seamlessly incorporate data from the appropriate sources and integrate with the navigation software of a device such as a car or a phone.

The assistant also utilizes a specially developed arbitration technology that uses a combination of software engineering and machine learning to intelligently select the more appropriate response, helping to minimize harmful “AI hallucinations.”

https://www.soundhound.com/newsroom/press-releases/soundhound-ai-and-perplexity-partner-to-bring-online-llms-to-its-next-gen-voice-assistants-across-cars-and-iot-devices/ ■ https://www.perplexity.ai