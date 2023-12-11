Franz unveils AllegroGraph 8.0

Franz Inc. announced AllegroGraph 8.0, a Neuro-Symbolic AI Platform that incorporates Large Language Model (LLM) components directly into SPARQL along with vector generation and vector storage for a comprehensive AI Knowledge Graph solution. AllegroGraph 8.0 combines Machine Learning (statistical AI) with knowledge and reasoning (symbolic AI) capabilities to solve problems that require reasoning and learn efficiently with less data, expanding applicability and produces decisions understandable to humans. AllegroGraph 8.0 includes:

Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) for LLMs – AllegroGraph 8.0 guides Generative AI content through RAG, feeding LLMs with the ‘source of truth.’ This approach helps avoid ‘hallucinations’ by grounding the output in fact-based knowledge.

– AllegroGraph 8.0 guides Generative AI content through RAG, feeding LLMs with the ‘source of truth.’ This approach helps avoid ‘hallucinations’ by grounding the output in fact-based knowledge. Natural Language Queries and Reasoning – The LLMagic functions serve as the bridge between human language and machine understanding, offering a dynamic natural language interface for querying and reasoning processes.

– The LLMagic functions serve as the bridge between human language and machine understanding, offering a dynamic natural language interface for querying and reasoning processes. Enterprise Document Deep-insight – New VectorStore capabilities offer a bridge between enterprise documents and Knowledge Graphs, allowing users to access knowledge hidden within documents.

– New VectorStore capabilities offer a bridge between enterprise documents and Knowledge Graphs, allowing users to access knowledge hidden within documents. AI Symbolic Rule Generation – AllegroGraph offers built-in rule-based system capabilities tailored for symbolic reasoning, distilling complex data into actionable, interpretable rules.

– AllegroGraph offers built-in rule-based system capabilities tailored for symbolic reasoning, distilling complex data into actionable, interpretable rules. Streamlined Ontology and Taxonomy Creation – LLMagic can streamline the complex and often labor-intensive task of crafting ontologies and taxonomies for any topic.

