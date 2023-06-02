SearchStax launches SearchStax for Good

SearchStax, a cloud search platform enabling web teams to deliver search in an easy and cost-effective way, announced the launch of a new program, SearchStax for Good, that provides web and mobile development teams a frictionless way to simplify the management of Apache Solr workloads in the cloud.

SearchStax for Good is designed specifically for non-profits to help eliminate both the infrastructure management problem, as well as to remove the high barrier to entry from a budgetary perspective. By offering an extended no-cost period of full-featured service, SearchStax for Good enables qualifying non-profits a way to get search infrastructure up and running immediately, without having to figure out how to re-allocate budget, or needing to first get budget approval.

Upon the initial launch of SearchStax for Good at DrupalCon Pittsburgh 2023, SearchStax for Good will offer non-profit organizations 6 months free of SearchStax Cloud Serverless, a solution that delivers fast, scalable, and cost-effective Solr, thereby giving web and product teams the ability to build quickly and scale automatically while optimizing resource utilization. After the initial six-month period ends, participating organizations can continue using the service at a 40% discounted rate.

https://www.searchstax.com/ss-for-good